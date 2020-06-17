All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

420 Dave Lyle Boulevard

420 Dave Lyle Boulevard · (704) 351-9413
Location

420 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 2 Bath · 3750 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space. Building perfect for single occupancy or can be divided into separate suites. Fenced yard for drop / equipment / additional parking on site. City water and sewer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant to up-fit property to meet their requirement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have any available units?
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Dave Lyle Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
