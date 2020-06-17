420 Dave Lyle Boulevard

Amenities
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space. Building perfect for single occupancy or can be divided into separate suites. Fenced yard for drop / equipment / additional parking on site. City water and sewer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant to up-fit property to meet their requirement.