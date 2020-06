Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.5 baths, large living/dining area with laminate hardwood flooring, kitchen has granite, all appliances including washer/dryer, patio, plenty of parking. RENT includes Unlimited high speed internet. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee