All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 356 1/2 College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
356 1/2 College Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

356 1/2 College Avenue

356 1/2 College Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

356 1/2 College Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Historic 1 Bedroom near Winthrop & Downtown! - Charming spacious one bedroom one bathroom. High ceilings and tons of natural lighting with original details throughout this upstairs unit and built-in shelves. Kitchen has a refrigerator, electric stove, and a full size washer/dryer (as-is). Wi-Fi, basic cable, washer/dryer (as is) and landscaping are included in the rental rate! Property is minutes from Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill, Shopping, and Dinning!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Road, Left onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Union Ave., Right onto College Ave., Property on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5342161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 1/2 College Avenue have any available units?
356 1/2 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 1/2 College Avenue have?
Some of 356 1/2 College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 1/2 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
356 1/2 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 1/2 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 1/2 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 356 1/2 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 356 1/2 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 356 1/2 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 356 1/2 College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 1/2 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 356 1/2 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 356 1/2 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 356 1/2 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 356 1/2 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 1/2 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College