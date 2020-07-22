All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
301 Ebenezer Avenue
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:48 PM

301 Ebenezer Avenue

301 Ebenezer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1400; Parking: 4 Car Shared Parking Lot; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID23399

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have any available units?
301 Ebenezer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have?
Some of 301 Ebenezer Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Ebenezer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Ebenezer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Ebenezer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Ebenezer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 Ebenezer Avenue offers parking.
Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Ebenezer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Ebenezer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Ebenezer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Ebenezer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Ebenezer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
