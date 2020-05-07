All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

254 BERRY ST.

254 Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 Berry Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 BERRY ST. have any available units?
254 BERRY ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 254 BERRY ST. currently offering any rent specials?
254 BERRY ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 BERRY ST. pet-friendly?
No, 254 BERRY ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 254 BERRY ST. offer parking?
No, 254 BERRY ST. does not offer parking.
Does 254 BERRY ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 BERRY ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 BERRY ST. have a pool?
No, 254 BERRY ST. does not have a pool.
Does 254 BERRY ST. have accessible units?
No, 254 BERRY ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 254 BERRY ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 BERRY ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 BERRY ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 BERRY ST. has units with air conditioning.
