Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:22 PM

2431 Adkins Avenue

2431 Adkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2431 Adkins Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.? Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have any available units?
2431 Adkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 2431 Adkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Adkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Adkins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Adkins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue offer parking?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 Adkins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 Adkins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
