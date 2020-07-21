All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

1696 Fieldcrest Circle

1696 Fieldcrest Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1696 Fieldcrest Cir, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1696 Fieldcrest Circle Available 09/13/19 3 Bedroom Located in Bristol Parkway! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen with breakfast area, and laundry room. It has central air and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is hardwood and tile. Appliances included are a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features blinds, ceiling fans, smoke alarms, washer/dryer hookups, gas log fireplace, granite counter tops, concrete driveway, front porch, and a back wood privacy fence.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Right on Herlong Avenue, continue onto India Hook Road, Right on Celanese Road, Left at Pope Street, Right onto Fieldcrest Circle.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE1836624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have any available units?
1696 Fieldcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have?
Some of 1696 Fieldcrest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1696 Fieldcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1696 Fieldcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 Fieldcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 Fieldcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1696 Fieldcrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
