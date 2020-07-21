Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1696 Fieldcrest Circle Available 09/13/19 3 Bedroom Located in Bristol Parkway! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen with breakfast area, and laundry room. It has central air and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is hardwood and tile. Appliances included are a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features blinds, ceiling fans, smoke alarms, washer/dryer hookups, gas log fireplace, granite counter tops, concrete driveway, front porch, and a back wood privacy fence.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Right on Herlong Avenue, continue onto India Hook Road, Right on Celanese Road, Left at Pope Street, Right onto Fieldcrest Circle.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



