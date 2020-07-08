Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F
1694 Eagles Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1694 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recent new paint and carpet. HOA fee (pool) paid.
(RLNE5413958)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have any available units?
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have?
Some of 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F offer parking?
Yes, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F offers parking.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have a pool?
Yes, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F has a pool.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have accessible units?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Similar Pages
Rock Hill 1 Bedrooms
Rock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with Parking
Rock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waterstone
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Winthrop University
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
Catawba College