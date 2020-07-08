All apartments in Rock Hill
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F

1694 Eagles Place · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Recent new paint and carpet. HOA fee (pool) paid.

(RLNE5413958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have any available units?
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have?
Some of 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Eagles Pl # 202F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F offer parking?
Yes, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F offers parking.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have a pool?
Yes, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F has a pool.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have accessible units?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 Eagles Pl # 202F does not have units with dishwashers.

