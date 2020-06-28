Rent Calculator
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C
1677 Eagles Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1677 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Nice ground floor condo. HOA paid, includes pool
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5136408)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have any available units?
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have?
Some of 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C pet-friendly?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C offer parking?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not offer parking.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have a pool?
Yes, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C has a pool.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have accessible units?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not have units with dishwashers.
