All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C

1677 Eagles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1677 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Visit www.rentwithreeves.com FIRST for more information. Nice ground floor condo. HOA paid, includes pool

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have any available units?
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have?
Some of 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C pet-friendly?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C offer parking?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not offer parking.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have a pool?
Yes, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C has a pool.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have accessible units?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 Eagles Pl # 104-C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College