All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1519 Woodhaven Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1519 Woodhaven Road
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1519 Woodhaven Road

1519 Woodhaven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1519 Woodhaven Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated home on a quiet street just minutes from I77 and downtown. A large well-designed floor plan. Rent includes pest control and lawn maintenance. Requirements for renting include background and credit check as well as deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have any available units?
1519 Woodhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 1519 Woodhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Woodhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Woodhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road offer parking?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have a pool?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Woodhaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Woodhaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College