Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms Apts in Rock Hill.
Apt: 1374 McDow Drive Available Now !!
Features:
New granite counter tops
White stone backsplash in the kitchen
Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.
Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator.
New Farmhouse Sink
Brand new stylish grey paint throughout.
Open Porch off the new kitchen screen door.
Security gate at front door for added peace of mind.
Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer in unit.
Freshly painted exterior; brand new parking lot; new landscaping coming soon!!
2 parking spaces per unit.
Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking allowed in Unit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Background, Criminal and Credit Check
Professionally managed by SRP Management
www.srpmanagement.net
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.