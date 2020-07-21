All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:28 PM

1374 McDow Drive

1374 Mcdow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1374 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms Apts in Rock Hill.

Apt: 1374 McDow Drive Available Now !!

Features:
New granite counter tops
White stone backsplash in the kitchen
Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.
Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator.
New Farmhouse Sink
Brand new stylish grey paint throughout.
Open Porch off the new kitchen screen door.
Security gate at front door for added peace of mind.

Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer in unit.

Freshly painted exterior; brand new parking lot; new landscaping coming soon!!
2 parking spaces per unit.

Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking allowed in Unit.
Tenant pays all utilities.

Background, Criminal and Credit Check

Professionally managed by SRP Management
www.srpmanagement.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 McDow Drive have any available units?
1374 McDow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 McDow Drive have?
Some of 1374 McDow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 McDow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1374 McDow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 McDow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1374 McDow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1374 McDow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1374 McDow Drive offers parking.
Does 1374 McDow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 McDow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 McDow Drive have a pool?
No, 1374 McDow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1374 McDow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1374 McDow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 McDow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 McDow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
