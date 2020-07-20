Amenities

1371 Pampas Circle Available 03/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and central air. Gas water heater. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio.



*Renters Insurance Required*



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Right onto W Main Street. Right onto Camellia St. Right onto Pampas Circle.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



