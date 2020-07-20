All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1371 Pampas Circle

1371 Pampas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1371 Pampas Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1371 Pampas Circle Available 03/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and central air. Gas water heater. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio.

*Renters Insurance Required*

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Right onto W Main Street. Right onto Camellia St. Right onto Pampas Circle.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4064757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Pampas Circle have any available units?
1371 Pampas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 Pampas Circle have?
Some of 1371 Pampas Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 Pampas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Pampas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Pampas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Pampas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1371 Pampas Circle offer parking?
No, 1371 Pampas Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Pampas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1371 Pampas Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Pampas Circle have a pool?
No, 1371 Pampas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Pampas Circle have accessible units?
No, 1371 Pampas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Pampas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 Pampas Circle has units with dishwashers.
