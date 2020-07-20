All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1311 Mount Gallant Rd

1311 Mount Gallant Road · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Nice home on Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill. Convenient location. Contact Steve Reeves: steve@RentwithReeves.com or 808-325-9970 for all details and further information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4956351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have any available units?
1311 Mount Gallant Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have?
Some of 1311 Mount Gallant Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Mount Gallant Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Mount Gallant Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Mount Gallant Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd offers parking.
Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have a pool?
No, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have accessible units?
No, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Mount Gallant Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Mount Gallant Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
