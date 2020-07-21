113 Adelaide Way

Amenities
Here are some key features of Augusta Place at Laurel Creek:
Convenient Rock Hill location (York County)
30 minutes to downtown Charlotte
Within the established, upscale master planned community of Laurel Creek
All-brick architecture
Private Courtyard spaces
Maintenance-free platform
55+, Age-restricted community
Tennis courts, swimming pool and walking trails
Amenity center with clubhouse, Pickle Ball court, Bocce ball courts and community garden
Please contact Michelle at 704-293-4473 or Michelle@newstylecommunities.com