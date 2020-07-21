All apartments in Rock Hill
113 Adelaide Way

113 Adelaide Way · No Longer Available
Location

113 Adelaide Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Here are some key features of Augusta Place at Laurel Creek:

Convenient Rock Hill location (York County)
30 minutes to downtown Charlotte
Within the established, upscale master planned community of Laurel Creek
All-brick architecture
Private Courtyard spaces
Maintenance-free platform
55+, Age-restricted community
Tennis courts, swimming pool and walking trails
Amenity center with clubhouse, Pickle Ball court, Bocce ball courts and community garden

Please contact Michelle at 704-293-4473 or Michelle@newstylecommunities.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Adelaide Way have any available units?
113 Adelaide Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Adelaide Way have?
Some of 113 Adelaide Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Adelaide Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Adelaide Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Adelaide Way pet-friendly?
No, 113 Adelaide Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 113 Adelaide Way offer parking?
Yes, 113 Adelaide Way offers parking.
Does 113 Adelaide Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Adelaide Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Adelaide Way have a pool?
Yes, 113 Adelaide Way has a pool.
Does 113 Adelaide Way have accessible units?
Yes, 113 Adelaide Way has accessible units.
Does 113 Adelaide Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Adelaide Way has units with dishwashers.
