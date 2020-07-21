113 Adelaide Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse community garden courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Here are some key features of Augusta Place at Laurel Creek:



Convenient Rock Hill location (York County)

30 minutes to downtown Charlotte

Within the established, upscale master planned community of Laurel Creek

All-brick architecture

Private Courtyard spaces

Maintenance-free platform

55+, Age-restricted community

Tennis courts, swimming pool and walking trails

Amenity center with clubhouse, Pickle Ball court, Bocce ball courts and community garden



Please contact Michelle at 704-293-4473 or Michelle@newstylecommunities.com