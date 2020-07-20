Rent Calculator
Rock Hill, SC
1114 Knotty Hill Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1114 Knotty Hill Drive
1114 Knotty Hill Drive
Location
1114 Knotty Hill Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lexington Commons - Like new three bedroom townhouse close to dining and shops. Storage in back.
(RLNE4239237)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have any available units?
1114 Knotty Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have?
Some of 1114 Knotty Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1114 Knotty Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Knotty Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Knotty Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Knotty Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Knotty Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
