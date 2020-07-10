All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1101 McKinnon Drive

Location

1101 Mckinnon Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo at Cherry Farm! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo with a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and laundry room. It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and linoleum. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. This property also features washer/dryer hookups, fans and blinds..

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on W Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, right on Deas Street, right on McKinnon Drive.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4310747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

