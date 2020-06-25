All apartments in Rock Hill
1100 Farm Pond Lane

Location

1100 Farm Pond Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1100 Farm Pond Lane Available 06/28/19 2 BR Duplex - Close to Cherry Park & Shopping! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living/dining room combo and kitchen. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, concrete driveway, and a deck.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on Cherry Road, left on Deas Street, left on Farm Pond Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

