Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

1100 Farm Pond Lane Available 06/28/19 2 BR Duplex - Close to Cherry Park & Shopping! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living/dining room combo and kitchen. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, concrete driveway, and a deck.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on Cherry Road, left on Deas Street, left on Farm Pond Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2918571)