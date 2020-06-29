All apartments in Rock Hill
1084 Cherry Meadow Lane
1084 Cherry Meadow Lane

1084 Cherry Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1084 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Cherry Farms - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been recently updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, fresh paint and new lighting. The open floor plan lives large with the updated kitchen offering an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a large laundry area with additional storage off the back patio. Convenient to I-77, Cherry Road, shopping, dining and Cherry Park, this home is ready for move in, and it is Pet Friendly!!!

Lease Term: One Year

Directions to the property from the office: Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Left on Cherry, left on Chandler, right on Cherry Meadow.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5004151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have any available units?
1084 Cherry Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1084 Cherry Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 Cherry Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
