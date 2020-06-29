1084 Cherry Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Cherry Farms - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has been recently updated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, fresh paint and new lighting. The open floor plan lives large with the updated kitchen offering an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a large laundry area with additional storage off the back patio. Convenient to I-77, Cherry Road, shopping, dining and Cherry Park, this home is ready for move in, and it is Pet Friendly!!!



Lease Term: One Year



Directions to the property from the office: Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Left on Cherry, left on Chandler, right on Cherry Meadow.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5004151)