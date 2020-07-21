Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1075 Clearbrook Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1075 Clearbrook Drive
1075 Clearbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
1075 Clearbrook Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home in popular neighborhood. Convenient to shopping/dining. Newly painted, new appliances and granite countertops installed. Great large backyard and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have any available units?
1075 Clearbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have?
Some of 1075 Clearbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1075 Clearbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Clearbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Clearbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Clearbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Clearbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1075 Clearbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1075 Clearbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1075 Clearbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Clearbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Clearbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
