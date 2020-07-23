All apartments in Richland County
711 Sweet Thorne Road
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

711 Sweet Thorne Road

711 Sweet Thorne Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

711 Sweet Thorne Road, Richland County, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 711 Sweet Thorne Road Irmo SC · Avail. now

$1,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5968966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have any available units?
711 Sweet Thorne Road has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 711 Sweet Thorne Road currently offering any rent specials?
711 Sweet Thorne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Sweet Thorne Road pet-friendly?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road offer parking?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road does not offer parking.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have a pool?
Yes, 711 Sweet Thorne Road has a pool.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have accessible units?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Sweet Thorne Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Sweet Thorne Road does not have units with air conditioning.
