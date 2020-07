Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GARDEN HOME AVAILABLE IN LEGEND OAKS - Newly renovated garden home in The Summit's Legend Oaks. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious eat-in kitchen. New carpet and freshly painted. Master bedroom features a private bathroom with a garden tub and walk in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. One car garage. Conveniently located off of I-20 and I-77. Just minutes from the all the shopping and restaurants that Sandhills has to offer. Just a short distance from Fort Jackson and Downtown Columbia.



