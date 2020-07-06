All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 44 Ginkgo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
44 Ginkgo Court
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

44 Ginkgo Court

44 Gingko Court · (803) 422-6541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

44 Gingko Court, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home Move-In Ready. This one is waiting for you to call it HOME. Close to many shopping venues and activities forthe whole Family. 44 Ginkgo Court, Palmetto Place, Columbia, SC 29229-9580 (Single Family Home) (Near Fort Jackson) 4Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2743 Square Feet Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Disposal Washer Dryer Connection, CeilingFans, Window Blinds on All Windows, Eat In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Formal Dinning Room, Family Room with FirePlace & Gas Logs, Walk-in-Closet in Master Bedroom Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity in Master Bath Room,Finished Room over, Car Garage with openers. Central Gas Heat & AC, 2 Car Garage with Door Openers, Lawn Sprinklers,Community Pool, Playground and Tennis Court. Lots of Room for Entertaining. Schools: Richland District 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Ginkgo Court have any available units?
44 Ginkgo Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Ginkgo Court have?
Some of 44 Ginkgo Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Ginkgo Court currently offering any rent specials?
44 Ginkgo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Ginkgo Court pet-friendly?
No, 44 Ginkgo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court offer parking?
Yes, 44 Ginkgo Court offers parking.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Ginkgo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court have a pool?
Yes, 44 Ginkgo Court has a pool.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court have accessible units?
No, 44 Ginkgo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Ginkgo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Ginkgo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44 Ginkgo Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 44 Ginkgo Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St
Columbia, SC 29201
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St
Columbia, SC 29201
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln
Columbia, SC 29229
Hampton Courts
501 Pelham Dr
Columbia, SC 29209
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St
Columbia, SC 29201
Riverwalk Vista
100 Bryton Trce
Columbia, SC 29210
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity