Amenities

Beautiful Home Move-In Ready. This one is waiting for you to call it HOME. Close to many shopping venues and activities forthe whole Family. 44 Ginkgo Court, Palmetto Place, Columbia, SC 29229-9580 (Single Family Home) (Near Fort Jackson) 4Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, 2743 Square Feet Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Disposal Washer Dryer Connection, CeilingFans, Window Blinds on All Windows, Eat In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Formal Dinning Room, Family Room with FirePlace & Gas Logs, Walk-in-Closet in Master Bedroom Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity in Master Bath Room,Finished Room over, Car Garage with openers. Central Gas Heat & AC, 2 Car Garage with Door Openers, Lawn Sprinklers,Community Pool, Playground and Tennis Court. Lots of Room for Entertaining. Schools: Richland District 2