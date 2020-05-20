All apartments in Richland County
Richland County, SC
435 Caddis Creek Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:46 PM

435 Caddis Creek Road

435 Caddis Creek Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

435 Caddis Creek Road, Richland County, SC 29063

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 435 Caddis Creek Road Irmo SC · Avail. now

$1,289

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,248 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5622208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have any available units?
435 Caddis Creek Road has a unit available for $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Caddis Creek Road have?
Some of 435 Caddis Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Caddis Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
435 Caddis Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Caddis Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 435 Caddis Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road offer parking?
No, 435 Caddis Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Caddis Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 435 Caddis Creek Road has a pool.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 435 Caddis Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Caddis Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Caddis Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Caddis Creek Road has units with air conditioning.
