4035 Booth Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM

4035 Booth Street

4035 Booth Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2066946
Location

4035 Booth Street, Richland County, SC 29204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,418

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a deck. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Booth Street have any available units?
4035 Booth Street has a unit available for $1,418 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4035 Booth Street have?
Some of 4035 Booth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Booth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Booth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Booth Street offer parking?
No, 4035 Booth Street does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4035 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4035 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Booth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4035 Booth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4035 Booth Street has units with air conditioning.
