Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking

AMENITIES

Interior

Washer & dryer

Walk-in closet

Tile floors

Stove / oven

Refrigerator

Microwave

Living room

Kitchen island

Garbage disposal

Dishwasher

Dining room

Central heat

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Exterior

Swimming pool

Patio

Grass lawn

Balcony / deck

Community

Swimming pool(s)

Playground

Guest parking

Clubhous

© craigslist - Map data © OpenStreetMap

srinivas potluri at 325 percival rd

(google map)



1BR / 1Ba available now



apartment

Hunter's Way Apartments

325 Percival Road,Columbia, SC 29206

Rent: $650.00 for 1 bed 1 bath

Rent: $750 - $775 for 2 bed 1 bath/Den

Rent: $850 - 3 bed 1.5 bath

Call: 8037900715 to find out latest availability



Hunter's Way Apartment is located right next Fort Jackson and shopping. Walmart is at walking distance.

Bus stop right across the apartment



LIMITED TIME PROMOTION



$200 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT limited apartments available at this promotion, ready to move in.



lower deposit considered if well qualified.

No prior evictions

2.5 times income

No criminal history

1 year lease



Pool

Club House



Contact: 8037900715



Limited Managers special - call or drop in to the office to find out.