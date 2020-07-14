All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 23 Marabou Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
23 Marabou Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:54 PM

23 Marabou Court

23 Marabou Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23 Marabou Court, Richland County, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Marabou Court Irmo SC · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,147 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5638245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Marabou Court have any available units?
23 Marabou Court has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Marabou Court have?
Some of 23 Marabou Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Marabou Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Marabou Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Marabou Court pet-friendly?
No, 23 Marabou Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 23 Marabou Court offer parking?
No, 23 Marabou Court does not offer parking.
Does 23 Marabou Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Marabou Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Marabou Court have a pool?
Yes, 23 Marabou Court has a pool.
Does 23 Marabou Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Marabou Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Marabou Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Marabou Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Marabou Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Marabou Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23 Marabou Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29206
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St
Columbia, SC 29201
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd
Columbia, SC 29203
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
OLYMPIA MILL
600 Heyward St
Columbia, SC 29201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity