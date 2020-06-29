All apartments in Richland County
1021 Old Birch Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

1021 Old Birch Drive

1021 Old Birch Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1021 Old Birch Drive, Richland County, SC 29016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 2613 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher, fireplace, central air, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage, porch and fenced yard. Minutes away from I-77. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have any available units?
1021 Old Birch Drive has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Old Birch Drive have?
Some of 1021 Old Birch Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Old Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Old Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Old Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Old Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Old Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Old Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Old Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Old Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Old Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Old Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 Old Birch Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1021 Old Birch Drive?
