Richland County, SC
101 Walden Place Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:41 PM

101 Walden Place Circle

101 Walden Place Circle · (803) 212-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Walden Place Circle, Richland County, SC 29045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3060 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Fantastic home with over 3000 s.f. offers lots of space with 5 BRs (or 4 BRs + large bonus with closet) and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the desirable neighborhood of Walden Place! Wonderfully inviting back yard is a highlight of this home offering both an expansive deck and a stone patio perfect for entertaining, and privacy with mature trees and fence! Kitchen has solid surface countertops, large kitchen island and breakfast area with lots of natural light. Additional main level space includes a separate office and sitting room, great room and dining room. Huge master suite is appointed with high trey ceilings and a master bathroom that features a relaxing corner tub, separate vanities and walk-in shower. Good-sized secondary bedrooms. Only minutes from Fort Jackson, interstates, shopping and restaurants!We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Walden Place Circle have any available units?
101 Walden Place Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Walden Place Circle have?
Some of 101 Walden Place Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Walden Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Walden Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Walden Place Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Walden Place Circle is pet friendly.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 101 Walden Place Circle offers parking.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Walden Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle have a pool?
No, 101 Walden Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Walden Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Walden Place Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Walden Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Walden Place Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
