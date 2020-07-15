101 Walden Place Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Fantastic home with over 3000 s.f. offers lots of space with 5 BRs (or 4 BRs + large bonus with closet) and 2.5 bathrooms. Located in the desirable neighborhood of Walden Place! Wonderfully inviting back yard is a highlight of this home offering both an expansive deck and a stone patio perfect for entertaining, and privacy with mature trees and fence! Kitchen has solid surface countertops, large kitchen island and breakfast area with lots of natural light. Additional main level space includes a separate office and sitting room, great room and dining room. Huge master suite is appointed with high trey ceilings and a master bathroom that features a relaxing corner tub, separate vanities and walk-in shower. Good-sized secondary bedrooms. Only minutes from Fort Jackson, interstates, shopping and restaurants!We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.