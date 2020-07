Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A.



Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.



AVAILABLE July 15, 2020!!!!!



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.



Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.



Application fee is only $50.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3724827)