All apartments in Red Hill
Find more places like 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Hill, SC
/
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I

360 Myrtle Green Drive · (843) 347-2230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

360 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-I.
Screened in porch, Fully renovated.
Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY AUGUST 17, 2020!!!!

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.

Application fee is only $50.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have any available units?
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Red Hill, SC.
What amenities does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have?
Some of 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I pet-friendly?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I offer parking?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I has a pool.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have accessible units?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Hill 2 BedroomsRed Hill 3 Bedrooms
Red Hill Apartments with GaragesRed Hill Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Red Hill Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCShallotte, NC
Garden City, SCSocastee, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity