360 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 360-I.

Screened in porch, Fully renovated.

Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.



AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY AUGUST 17, 2020!!!!



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.



Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.



Application fee is only $50.



No Pets Allowed



