All apartments in Red Hill
Find more places like 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Hill, SC
/
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I

300 Myrtle Green Drive · (843) 347-2230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

300 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I.

Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

AVAILABLE JULY 27, 2020

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.

Application fee is only $50.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3891448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have any available units?
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I pet-friendly?
No, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I offer parking?
No, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I has a pool.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have accessible units?
No, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Hill 2 BedroomsRed Hill 3 Bedrooms
Red Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Hill Apartments with Pool
Red Hill Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity