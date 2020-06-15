300 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo for Rent! - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 300-I.



Rent is $800 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer in Unit.



AVAILABLE JULY 27, 2020



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.



Pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC 29526.



Application fee is only $50.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3891448)