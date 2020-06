208 Lander Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is). Ceiling Fans, Walk In Closets, Tile and Hardwood Floors, Front Porch, Back Porch, Paved Driveway, Garage

15 MILES FROM MYRTLE BEACH!!!!!



****REQUIREMENTS*****

600 MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE

NO DEBTS TO UTILITY COMPANIES OR PRIOR LANDLORDS

TOTAL HOUSEHOLD GROSS INCOME MUST BE $86K PER YEAR

ALL PERSONS 18 OR OLDER LIVING IN THE HOME MUST SUBMIT AN APPLICATION AT WWW.COASTALREALESTATESCLLC.COM



SORRY NO PETS ACCEPTED



TO REQUEST A VIEWING PLEASE CALL 803-285-9635 OR EMAIL AMANDA@COASTALREALESTATESCLLC.COM.