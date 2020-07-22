All apartments in Red Hill
1025 Carolina Rd AA-2
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

1025 Carolina Rd AA-2

1025 Carolina Road · (843) 347-2230
Location

1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
- Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent Unit AA-2. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. $900/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent. Two stories with kitchen, living room, dining room and has laundry area (provided washer and dryer).

Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020!!!!!!!

Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.
To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC.

Application fee is only $50.

(RLNE4997203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have any available units?
1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Red Hill.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 offer parking?
No, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 has a pool.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Carolina Rd AA-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
