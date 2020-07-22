1025 Carolina Rd AA-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool

- Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent Unit AA-2. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. $900/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent. Two stories with kitchen, living room, dining room and has laundry area (provided washer and dryer).



Two neighborhood pools as well as a small playground for children.



AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020!!!!!!!



Please call Coastal Realty and Development at 843-347-2230 for any questions.

To pick up a rental application please stop by our office, located at 395 Myrtle Greens Dr. Conway, SC.



Application fee is only $50.



