Port Royal, SC
1602 Paris Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

1602 Paris Avenue

1602 Paris Avenue · (843) 812-8330
Location

1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC 29935
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer. Sit on your porch and watch the many festivals and concerts Port Royal hosts throughout the year. This home is bright and cheery and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It will sleep 6. One bedroom offers a Queen bed, the other offers 2 Twin beds and a sleeper sofa in living room. All the mattresses are new and will allow for an awesome nights rest! The kitchen is well stocked for all your kitchen needs. It also comes with a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Paris Avenue have any available units?
1602 Paris Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 Paris Avenue have?
Some of 1602 Paris Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Paris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Paris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Paris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1602 Paris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue offer parking?
No, 1602 Paris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Paris Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1602 Paris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1602 Paris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Paris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Paris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Paris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
