1602 Paris Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer. Sit on your porch and watch the many festivals and concerts Port Royal hosts throughout the year. This home is bright and cheery and offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It will sleep 6. One bedroom offers a Queen bed, the other offers 2 Twin beds and a sleeper sofa in living room. All the mattresses are new and will allow for an awesome nights rest! The kitchen is well stocked for all your kitchen needs. It also comes with a washer and dryer.