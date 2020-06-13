Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Pawleys Island, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Pawleys Island



Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1197 Petigru Dr.
1197 Petigru Drive, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Beach style home, just 2 miles from Pawley's Island Pier! - This adorable home, sits in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from both shopping and the ocean!! Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened front porch or take a quick ride over to the
Results within 5 miles of Pawleys Island



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
88 Salt Marsh Circle
88 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JULY. This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove Community. Conveniently located to everything the Pawleys Island / Litchfield area has to offer.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
55 Sandlapper Way
55 Sandlapper Way, Georgetown County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This fabulous unfurnished home of 4BR, 4.5 BA, was built in 2015 and includes 3,062 Sq Ft of finished area. Each bedroom has a bath. All rooms are large. Kitchen and living room are open with separate dining room.



Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
108 Salt Marsh Circle
108 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
SIX MONTH LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE OCTOBER. Can be shown now through Memorial Day with a 24 hour notice. This second level, two bedroom, two bath condo is offered fully furnished. It is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove community.
Results within 10 miles of Pawleys Island




Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.




Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.



Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.



Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pawleys Island, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pawleys Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

