Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

1301 Harts Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Condo at Hart's Cove Available for Early Move In! - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has it’s own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms. The apartment is pet friendly and includes Cable and Internet. Harts Cove is less than 4 miles from Clemson University and offers a private shuttle service to campus. The waterfront community offers amenities like a clubhouse with rec room, fitness center, study rooms and lounge with TV. Outdoor amenities include a pool, basketball court, grilling areas, dock access and boat parking. Harts Cove is just 4 minutes from new shopping center Hartwell Village that includes tons of new shopping and dining options. Advertised rate is per bedroom. Schedule a tour today!



(RLNE4892876)