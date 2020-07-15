All apartments in Oconee County
Oconee County, SC
1301 Harts Ridge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1301 Harts Ridge Dr

1301 Harts Ridge Drive · (864) 654-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1301 Harts Ridge Drive, Oconee County, SC 29678

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 Harts Ridge Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,125

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1310 sqft

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
1301 Harts Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Condo at Hart's Cove Available for Early Move In! - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has it’s own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms. The apartment is pet friendly and includes Cable and Internet. Harts Cove is less than 4 miles from Clemson University and offers a private shuttle service to campus. The waterfront community offers amenities like a clubhouse with rec room, fitness center, study rooms and lounge with TV. Outdoor amenities include a pool, basketball court, grilling areas, dock access and boat parking. Harts Cove is just 4 minutes from new shopping center Hartwell Village that includes tons of new shopping and dining options. Advertised rate is per bedroom. Schedule a tour today!

(RLNE4892876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have any available units?
1301 Harts Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1301 Harts Ridge Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Harts Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Harts Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Harts Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Harts Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Harts Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
