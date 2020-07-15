Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse community garden fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Northwoods Townhomes in North Charleston, SC feature NEWLY RENOVATED 2-bedroom apartments. As the oldest, yet fastest growing city in South Carolina, Charleston is a beloved scene for residents and visitors alike due to its rich history, well-preserved architecture, delicious cuisine, stunning coast lines and a thriving economy. Northwoods Townhomes offers an unbeatable location; within miles to the areas top employers: Boeing, Google, Mercedes Benz, and Joint Base Charleston to name a few. If fun and entertainment are on your mind you’ll love having Wannamaker County Park and its Whirling Waters water park, Northwoods Mall, and Isle of Palms Beach nearby. With easy access to I-26, HWY 78 and CARTA public transit, getting around will be a breeze.



Inside our spacious living spaces boast an all new kitchen with fresh cabinets and counter tops, ENERGY STAR appliances, digital thermostats and brushed nickel finishes. Plus, our apartment homes feature wood style flooring, two-tone paint, crown molding, stylish light fixtures with ceiling fans, a unique wrap-around porch, smoke free living and more. Even better, our apartment homes save our residents $300-500 a year thanks to our green initiatives! Outside, you’ll find a new dog park with agility equipment and community barbecue areas. Come home to Northwoods Townhomes today and experience North Charleston at its best.