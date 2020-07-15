All apartments in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC
Northwoods Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM

Northwoods Townhomes

8150 Prestwick Ct · (844) 700-3151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
**SUMMER SPECIAL** Take $500 off your first month's rent when you lease by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. See leasing office for details.
Location

8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC 29410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8118B · Avail. Sep 2

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 8138B · Avail. Aug 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 8119P · Avail. Aug 11

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwoods Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Northwoods Townhomes in North Charleston, SC feature NEWLY RENOVATED 2-bedroom apartments. As the oldest, yet fastest growing city in South Carolina, Charleston is a beloved scene for residents and visitors alike due to its rich history, well-preserved architecture, delicious cuisine, stunning coast lines and a thriving economy. Northwoods Townhomes offers an unbeatable location; within miles to the areas top employers: Boeing, Google, Mercedes Benz, and Joint Base Charleston to name a few. If fun and entertainment are on your mind you’ll love having Wannamaker County Park and its Whirling Waters water park, Northwoods Mall, and Isle of Palms Beach nearby. With easy access to I-26, HWY 78 and CARTA public transit, getting around will be a breeze.

Inside our spacious living spaces boast an all new kitchen with fresh cabinets and counter tops, ENERGY STAR appliances, digital thermostats and brushed nickel finishes. Plus, our apartment homes feature wood style flooring, two-tone paint, crown molding, stylish light fixtures with ceiling fans, a unique wrap-around porch, smoke free living and more. Even better, our apartment homes save our residents $300-500 a year thanks to our green initiatives! Outside, you’ll find a new dog park with agility equipment and community barbecue areas. Come home to Northwoods Townhomes today and experience North Charleston at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: $87.50 Bond or based off credit
Move-in Fees: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 1st pet; $150 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Private Off-street Parking.
Storage Details:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwoods Townhomes have any available units?
Northwoods Townhomes has 13 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwoods Townhomes have?
Some of Northwoods Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwoods Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northwoods Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: **SUMMER SPECIAL** Take $500 off your first month's rent when you lease by July 15th! Restrictions may apply. See leasing office for details.
Is Northwoods Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northwoods Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have a pool?
No, Northwoods Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Northwoods Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwoods Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
