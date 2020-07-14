Amenities
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of North Charleston, as we are ideally located near Interstate 26, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Bradley Square.