Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of North Charleston, as we are ideally located near Interstate 26, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Bradley Square.