All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like Bradley Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
Bradley Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Bradley Square

6600 Rivers Ave · (843) 806-0174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradley Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Select a floorplan to compliment your lifestyle with our modern 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes that are equal in space and style. Experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of North Charleston, as we are ideally located near Interstate 26, making your daily commute and weekend excursions a breeze! Experience the difference and come home to the Bradley Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradley Square have any available units?
Bradley Square has 4 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradley Square have?
Some of Bradley Square's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradley Square currently offering any rent specials?
Bradley Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradley Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradley Square is pet friendly.
Does Bradley Square offer parking?
Yes, Bradley Square offers parking.
Does Bradley Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bradley Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradley Square have a pool?
Yes, Bradley Square has a pool.
Does Bradley Square have accessible units?
Yes, Bradley Square has accessible units.
Does Bradley Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradley Square has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bradley Square?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr
North Charleston, SC 29406
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct
North Charleston, SC 29410
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Charleston Pet Friendly Places
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity