9650 Islesworth Way.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit playground pool

**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with sile stone counter tops. Built-in microwave is also a convection oven. From the breakfast nook, there is a sliding glass door that takes you to a screened in porch. The large, fully fenced-in backyard has a fire pit, play ground set, and gardening boxes for your enjoyment! Home is wired and ready for an ADT security system. Hardwood floors throughout first floor along with vaulted 10 foot ceilings. Master bedroom is upstairs with large bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a sprinkler system already installed and will be ready for new tenant. Dogs ok, no cats.



PET POLICY:



Dogs ok. No cats



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program