Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

9650 Islesworth Way

9650 Islesworth Way · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9650 Islesworth Way, North Charleston, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
playground
pool
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING** This stunning 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is a corner home in Wescott Plantation across the street from the local pond, playgound and neighborhood pool. Conveniently located close to grocery, schools, Air Force Base, Boeing, and Bosch. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with sile stone counter tops. Built-in microwave is also a convection oven. From the breakfast nook, there is a sliding glass door that takes you to a screened in porch. The large, fully fenced-in backyard has a fire pit, play ground set, and gardening boxes for your enjoyment! Home is wired and ready for an ADT security system. Hardwood floors throughout first floor along with vaulted 10 foot ceilings. Master bedroom is upstairs with large bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a sprinkler system already installed and will be ready for new tenant. Dogs ok, no cats.

PET POLICY:

Dogs ok. No cats

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9650 Islesworth Way have any available units?
9650 Islesworth Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Islesworth Way have?
Some of 9650 Islesworth Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Islesworth Way currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Islesworth Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Islesworth Way pet-friendly?
No, 9650 Islesworth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 9650 Islesworth Way offer parking?
No, 9650 Islesworth Way does not offer parking.
Does 9650 Islesworth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Islesworth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Islesworth Way have a pool?
Yes, 9650 Islesworth Way has a pool.
Does 9650 Islesworth Way have accessible units?
No, 9650 Islesworth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Islesworth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9650 Islesworth Way has units with dishwashers.

