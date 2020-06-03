All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
8800 Dorchester Rd 2902
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:09 AM

8800 Dorchester Rd 2902

8800 Dorchester Road · (785) 969-5207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2902 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 2902 Available 04/01/20 Charleston Park - Property Id: 239665

Beautiful, well kept condo in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with dual masters. Property has fireplace, dining area, laundry room, two pantries and stainless steal appliances. There is a spacious 2 car garage, patio and in the coveted Dorchester 11 school district. Enjoy maintenance free living while being centrally located to everything. Property has new HVAC, water heater and paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239665
Property Id 239665

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5646233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have any available units?
8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have?
Some of 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 does offer parking.
Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have a pool?
No, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have accessible units?
No, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8800 Dorchester Rd 2902?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave
North Charleston, SC 29420
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr
North Charleston, SC 29418
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity