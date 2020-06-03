8800 Dorchester Rd 2902

Amenities
Unit 2902 Available 04/01/20 Charleston Park - Property Id: 239665
Beautiful, well kept condo in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with dual masters. Property has fireplace, dining area, laundry room, two pantries and stainless steal appliances. There is a spacious 2 car garage, patio and in the coveted Dorchester 11 school district. Enjoy maintenance free living while being centrally located to everything. Property has new HVAC, water heater and paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239665
Property Id 239665
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5646233)