North Charleston, SC
8681 Grassy Oak Trail
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:19 PM

8681 Grassy Oak Trail

8681 Grassy Oak Trail · (843) 804-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8681 Grassy Oak Trail, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8681 Grassy Oak Trail · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Coosaw Commons - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1351574?source=marketing

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome available in North Charleston! Dorchester County School District! This home features a large eat in kitchen with corian countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Other features include new LVT flooring installed on the first floor in 2019, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, a screened porch, and a one car garage with additional parking pad in the driveway. The master bedroom is located downstairs and includes a private bath and walk in closet. Two extra bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bathroom. Coosaw Commons is conveniently located within minutes of Boeing, Bosch, Joint Base Charleston and Charleston International Airport. Community Pool.

Pets Negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet
Applications can be done online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 per adult

(RLNE3552717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have any available units?
8681 Grassy Oak Trail has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have?
Some of 8681 Grassy Oak Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8681 Grassy Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8681 Grassy Oak Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8681 Grassy Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail does offer parking.
Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail has a pool.
Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8681 Grassy Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8681 Grassy Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
