8681 Grassy Oak Trail

Amenities
Coosaw Commons - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1351574?source=marketing
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome available in North Charleston! Dorchester County School District! This home features a large eat in kitchen with corian countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Other features include new LVT flooring installed on the first floor in 2019, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, a screened porch, and a one car garage with additional parking pad in the driveway. The master bedroom is located downstairs and includes a private bath and walk in closet. Two extra bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bathroom. Coosaw Commons is conveniently located within minutes of Boeing, Bosch, Joint Base Charleston and Charleston International Airport. Community Pool.
Pets Negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet
Applications can be done online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 per adult
(RLNE3552717)