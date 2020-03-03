8681 Grassy Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome. Features: ceiling fan, patio / balcony, walk in closets, cats allowed, dogs allowed, pet friendly, parking, pool, garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome available in North Charleston! Dorchester County School District! This home features a large eat in kitchen with corian countertops and ceramic tile flooring. Other features include new LVT flooring installed on the first floor in 2019, vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans, a screened porch, and a one car garage with additional parking pad in the driveway. The master bedroom is located downstairs and includes a private bath and walk in closet. Two extra bedrooms are upstairs with a large guest bathroom. Coosaw Commons is conveniently located within minutes of Boeing, Bosch, Joint Base Charleston and Charleston International Airport. Community Pool.



Pets Negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet

Applications can be done online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 per adult



(RLNE3552717)