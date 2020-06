Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit features appliances such as a glass top electric range, dishwasher and a fenced yard with screened porch. Neatly situated between Hanahan and Old North Charleston off of central Rivers Avenue. Conveniently located to Trident Technical College, multiple restaurants, and the famed East Montague night life. Near the entrance to both I-26 and I-526 with easy access to Isle of Palms.Washer/dryer included. Pets conditional.