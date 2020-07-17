All apartments in North Charleston
4492 Great Oak Drive - 1
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:04 PM

4492 Great Oak Drive - 1

4492 Great Oak Drive · (303) 204-6379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
North Charleston
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4492 Great Oak Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1976 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
-New STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! -Upstairs features dual masters each with their own bathroom. -Walk in closets, hardwood floors, amazing views! -Bonus room on main floor (could be used as a bedroom) -Beautiful pond views. -Within a few minutes of Boeing, Joint Base Charleston, and the Charleston Airport. -1 Car attached garage. AMENITIES: DEEP WATER ACCESS, BOAT RAMP, DOCK, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, BOAT STORAGE. Apply online at www.cm3properties.com / $45 per adult
-New STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!
-Upstairs features dual masters each with their own bathroom.
-Walk in closets, hardwood floors, amazing views!
-Bonus room on main floor (could be used as a bedroom)
-Beautiful pond views.
-Within a few minutes of Boeing, Joint Base Charleston, and the Charleston Airport.
-1 Car attached garage.

AMENITIES: DEEP WATER ACCESS, BOAT RAMP, DOCK, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, BOAT STORAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have any available units?
4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4492 Great Oak Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
