4492 Great Oak Drive - 1

-New STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! -Upstairs features dual masters each with their own bathroom. -Walk in closets, hardwood floors, amazing views! -Bonus room on main floor (could be used as a bedroom) -Beautiful pond views. -Within a few minutes of Boeing, Joint Base Charleston, and the Charleston Airport. -1 Car attached garage. AMENITIES: DEEP WATER ACCESS, BOAT RAMP, DOCK, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURTS, BOAT STORAGE. Apply online at www.cm3properties.com / $45 per adult

