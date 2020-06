Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

- Totally remodeled 2Br 1Ba Duplex.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed everyone over the age of 18 before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com



(RLNE5210595)