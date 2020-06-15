All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 4208 S Rhett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
4208 S Rhett Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:58 AM

4208 S Rhett Avenue

4208 South Rhett Avenue · (843) 697-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4208 South Rhett Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean 1 bedroom and 1 Bath Unit with Family Room, Central Heat and Air, All New Wood Floors, Windows, Vanity, Blinds, Refrigerator, and Stove. Large Yard perfect for a pet. Tenant pays electric only. Landlord Pays for Water. Safe and Quiet Area with Yard. Pet OK. No application fee. Close to Downtown Charleston, The Airport, Boeing, I-526, I-26, and Tanger Outlets. The address is 4208 S Rhett Unit A. Available July 1, 2020. We will not charge an application fee but will do a background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have any available units?
4208 S Rhett Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have?
Some of 4208 S Rhett Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 S Rhett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4208 S Rhett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 S Rhett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 S Rhett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue offer parking?
No, 4208 S Rhett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 S Rhett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have a pool?
No, 4208 S Rhett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4208 S Rhett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 S Rhett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 S Rhett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4208 S Rhett Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr
North Charleston, SC 29418
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln
North Charleston, SC 29404
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity