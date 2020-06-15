4208 S Rhett Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very clean 1 bedroom and 1 Bath Unit with Family Room, Central Heat and Air, All New Wood Floors, Windows, Vanity, Blinds, Refrigerator, and Stove. Large Yard perfect for a pet. Tenant pays electric only. Landlord Pays for Water. Safe and Quiet Area with Yard. Pet OK. No application fee. Close to Downtown Charleston, The Airport, Boeing, I-526, I-26, and Tanger Outlets. The address is 4208 S Rhett Unit A. Available July 1, 2020. We will not charge an application fee but will do a background check.