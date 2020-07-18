All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

2296 Boulder Ct

2296 Boulder Court · (843) 737-6034
Location

2296 Boulder Court, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Relax on the front porch swing under your 2 enormous pear trees in this fantastic neighborhood. Great location convenient to shopping, dining, the Naval Weapons Station, Trident Hospital, Charleston Southern University, I-26, and less than 30 minutes to downtown. Wood floors downstairs and berber carpet upstairs. Very large walk-in laundry room. The master bath features a large garden tub and his/hers vanities. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Other bedrooms are quite spacious. Since there is an eat-in kitchen, and the separate dining room could be used as an office. The oversized 2-car garage allows for plenty of parking space for two cars and additional space for working or storage. Huge fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Pets ok

PET POLICY:

Pet friendly

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2296 Boulder Ct have any available units?
2296 Boulder Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2296 Boulder Ct have?
Some of 2296 Boulder Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2296 Boulder Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2296 Boulder Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2296 Boulder Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2296 Boulder Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2296 Boulder Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2296 Boulder Ct offers parking.
Does 2296 Boulder Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2296 Boulder Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2296 Boulder Ct have a pool?
No, 2296 Boulder Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2296 Boulder Ct have accessible units?
No, 2296 Boulder Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2296 Boulder Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2296 Boulder Ct has units with dishwashers.
