2296 Boulder Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Relax on the front porch swing under your 2 enormous pear trees in this fantastic neighborhood. Great location convenient to shopping, dining, the Naval Weapons Station, Trident Hospital, Charleston Southern University, I-26, and less than 30 minutes to downtown. Wood floors downstairs and berber carpet upstairs. Very large walk-in laundry room. The master bath features a large garden tub and his/hers vanities. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Other bedrooms are quite spacious. Since there is an eat-in kitchen, and the separate dining room could be used as an office. The oversized 2-car garage allows for plenty of parking space for two cars and additional space for working or storage. Huge fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in almost every room. Pets ok



PET POLICY:



Pet friendly



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program