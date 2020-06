Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Inviting 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment in the Otranto Club Villas in North Charleston. Cute kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and a brand new stove. New flooring has recently been installed in the spacious rooms as well as a fresh coat of paint. Close to all the Rivers Avenue big box stores and restaurants.Sorry, no pets. Laundry hookups in unit. Available now.