2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated elevator fireplace internet access

2nd Floor Commercial Office Space. Bright and spacious for attorney, tax, doctors or other professionals office. En-suite Bathroom and Office Kitchen offered.

2000 Reynolds is a historic mix-used building that has been brought back to life after an extensive two year renovation. Formally Miller-Rexall's Drug Store, 2k Reynolds is an adaptive use structure with over 7,800 sq feet of commercial (split between five units) and four modern apartments on the second level. The commercial space is available for retail, office, deli, artist gallery or many other uses. Apartment options include a single studio apartment and three 2-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features oversized windows, accent brick walls and high end finishes.



With community engagement in mind, 2k Reynolds has been designed to accommodate food trucks or an open-air market / events. The gated parking lot has a separate ADA compliant bathroom and patio space under the shade of a grand oak.



This is truly a one of a kind building in a historic main street commercial district. Reynolds Avenue is in the midst of a rebirth and this is your opportunity to be part of a dynamic area just minutes from downtown Charleston, Summerville and Mt Pleasant.