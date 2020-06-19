All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:45 PM

2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201

2000 Reynolds Avenue · (843) 628-2876
Location

2000 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
2nd Floor Commercial Office Space. Bright and spacious for attorney, tax, doctors or other professionals office. En-suite Bathroom and Office Kitchen offered.
2000 Reynolds is a historic mix-used building that has been brought back to life after an extensive two year renovation. Formally Miller-Rexall's Drug Store, 2k Reynolds is an adaptive use structure with over 7,800 sq feet of commercial (split between five units) and four modern apartments on the second level. The commercial space is available for retail, office, deli, artist gallery or many other uses. Apartment options include a single studio apartment and three 2-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features oversized windows, accent brick walls and high end finishes.

With community engagement in mind, 2k Reynolds has been designed to accommodate food trucks or an open-air market / events. The gated parking lot has a separate ADA compliant bathroom and patio space under the shade of a grand oak.

This is truly a one of a kind building in a historic main street commercial district. Reynolds Avenue is in the midst of a rebirth and this is your opportunity to be part of a dynamic area just minutes from downtown Charleston, Summerville and Mt Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have any available units?
2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have?
Some of 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 does offer parking.
Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have a pool?
No, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
