Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1202 Bexley Street, unit A available NOW - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo has been renovated to include new flooring throughout, fresh paint including walls, doors and trim as well as a new full-size stove. Upon entering this 1st floor unit, you're greeted with a nice size den that opens into the eat-in kitchen. The galley kitchen has a full-size stove and fridge. Both bedrooms are located in the rear of the unit and the bathroom is off of the hallway. The bathroom flooring has also been replaced and the bathroom features a tub/shower combination. All blinds have also been replaced! This unit is available now! Schedule a showing for your new home today!



(RLNE5709702)