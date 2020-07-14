All apartments in North Augusta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

The Clubhouse at Riverside Village

111 Railroad Avenue · (678) 846-6256
Location

111 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Unit 707 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Clubhouse at Riverside Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
trash valet
accessible
cc payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC. These apartment homes located in the North Augusta City School system offer spacious two bedroom floor plans that are perfect for roommates, families, or individual living. With all of the best that North Augusta has to offer, The Collection at Riverside Village will make the perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Yes. Other. Access controlled underground parking garage. *Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have any available units?
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village has 4 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have?
Some of The Clubhouse at Riverside Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Clubhouse at Riverside Village currently offering any rent specials?
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Clubhouse at Riverside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village is pet friendly.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village offer parking?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village offers parking.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have a pool?
No, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village does not have a pool.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have accessible units?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village has accessible units.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village has units with dishwashers.
Does The Clubhouse at Riverside Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Clubhouse at Riverside Village has units with air conditioning.
