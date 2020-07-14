The Clubhouse at Riverside Village

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Yes. Other. Access controlled underground parking garage. *Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.