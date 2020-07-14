The Clubhouse at Riverside Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage key fob access lobby new construction online portal trash valet accessible cc payments package receiving smoke-free community

The Collection at Riverside Village is a unique apartment community located in the bustling city of North Augusta, SC. These apartment homes located in the North Augusta City School system offer spacious two bedroom floor plans that are perfect for roommates, families, or individual living. With all of the best that North Augusta has to offer, The Collection at Riverside Village will make the perfect home.